High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a ruling that could help push changes in college athletics, the Supreme Court has unanimously ruled the NCAA can’t enforce certain rules limiting the education-related benefits that colleges can offer to athletes — things like computers and graduate scholarships. The high court ruled Monday that NCAA limits on the education-related benefits that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football can’t be enforced. Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid, and the scholarship money colleges can offer is capped at the cost of attending the school. The NCAA had defended its rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports.