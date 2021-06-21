Norwich in search of developers for new ’boutique hotel’

NORWICH (WBNG) -- It sits as an almost empty building with one tenant occupying the first floor. It is known to most in the city as the former office space for SUNY Morrisville’s extension campus.

Now after a major decision by the Commerce Chenango and the Development Chenango Corporation, a deal has been signed to buy the space and use It for something unique to the Norwich area.

Commerce Chenango President and CEO Kerri Green told 12 News, "We're hoping that it will be a forty-five-room boutique hotel there is enough room for a small meeting space maybe 100-150 people. There's also a fully equipped restaurant so we also hope a restaurant and or bar will be a part of the project.”

She said that it has been a long process but she is excited to see it lift off the ground.

“We are really hoping that by adding this boutique hotel right in the heart of downtown Norwich we will be able to help all of the tourism properties the businesses that are already here and hopefully attract new business that will complement the hotel," she said.

Small businesses like the Wild Owl Café, which is co-owned by Stoyana Petkova. She told 12 News that she is more than excited for this development in the city.

"I think this is absolutely amazing our town definitely needs a high-end hotel we have a lot of tourists that like to visit the local businesses.," Petkova said.

Green says that the building has already gone through an inspection and an environmental study, but there is still work to be done.

“Right now, we are hoping to do some upgrades that are needed to the building and that a developer will actually come in to own and operate the hotel portion," Green said.

The building is in relatively good condition Green says. The next step in the project for the commerce to find a developer to take over the planning and operations of the hotel portion.