Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 3:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON…NORTHEASTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHEASTERN

ONONDAGA COUNTIES…

At 220 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Truxton, or 11

miles northeast of Cortland, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Cazenovia, Preble, Truxton, Cuyler, Tully, Deruyter, Fabius, De

Ruyter, Apulia and Baltimore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.50IN;

WIND…60MPH