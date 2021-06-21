Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 5:18 PM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Cayuga County in central New York…

Eastern Chemung County in central New York…

Southwestern Cortland County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

Tompkins County in central New York…

Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 600 PM EDT.

* At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Locke to near Le Roy, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chemung, Ithaca, Cortland, Barton, Sayre, Newfield, Waverly, Owego,

Cayuga Heights and Lansing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Binghamton.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH