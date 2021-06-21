Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN BROOME…SOUTHEASTERN CORTLAND…NORTHEASTERN TIOGA

AND NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 635 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oxford, or 7

miles west of Norwich, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Norwich, Plymouth, North Norwich, Greene, Oxford, Berkshire,

Richford, Solon, Cincinnatus and Preston.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Binghamton.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH