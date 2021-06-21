Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:00 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 7:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT
FOR EASTERN ONEIDA…SOUTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHERN CHENANGO
COUNTIES…
At 646 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Nicks Lake Campground to near Peterboro, moving
northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Utica, Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Westmoreland, Eaton, Trenton, Paris,
Deerfield and Hamilton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH