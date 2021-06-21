Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 8:22 PM EDT until MON 9:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Delaware County in central New York…

North central Sullivan County in central New York…

* Until 900 PM EDT.

* At 822 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hobart to near Hazel, moving northeast at 35

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Roxbury, Andes, Stamford, Margaretville, Hobart, Fleischmanns,

Arkville, Livingston Manor, Dunraven and Wolf Hollow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH