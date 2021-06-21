Tioga County Public Health announces summer lunch locations

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Public Health has announced where students can pick up summer meals.

They include Owego Elementary School, Berkshire Community Hall, Common Ground Christian Community Center in Owego, West Learning Center in Apalachin and Newark Valley Middle School among others.

Most locations serve meals on Tuesday and Thursday with pick up times in the late morning.

Other locations offer either pick up or delivery lunches that must be ordered through the school, they include the Candor School District, Waverly School District and Spencer School District.

