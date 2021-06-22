A last push, then a long wait in NYC mayoral primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen Democrats and two Republicans engaged in a last effort to rally supporters Tuesday as voters cast their ballots in New York City’s mayoral primary, the first citywide election to use ranked choice voting. Several candidates in the race have the potential to make history if elected. The city could get its first female mayor, its first Asian American mayor or its second Black mayor. But with the debut of the ranked voting system and a mountain of absentee ballots still at least a week away from being counted, it could be July before a winner emerges in the Democratic contest.