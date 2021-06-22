US stocks open mostly lower ahead of testimony from Powell

Stocks are opening mostly lower on Wall Street as traders wait for more clues on the Federal Reserve’s thinking on inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify before Congress later Tuesday on the central bank’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. In prepared remarks, Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s position that while inflation has accelerated recently, the Fed expect the effects to be transitory. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1% in the early going, while gains for a handful of tech giants helped push the Nasdaq up less than 0.1%. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.51%.