Australia fights UN downgrade of Great Barrier Reef health

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia says it will fight against plans to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World Heritage status due to climate change, while environmentalists are applauding the U.N. World Heritage Committee’s proposal. The committee in a draft report on Monday recommended that the world’s most extensive coral reef ecosystem be added to UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger. The listing could shake Australians’ confidence in their government’s ability to care for the natural wonder and create a role for UNESCO headquarters in devising so-called “corrective measures,” which would likely include tougher action to reduce Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions.