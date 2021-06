TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10” (.15”) 30% High 62 (56-66) Wind NW 5-10 mph

The front that gave us thunderstorms is along the Atlantic coast. This will give us showers today. The chance of showers will decrease through the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we'll be noticeably cooler. Skies become clear tonight as high pressure moves in.