Ex-police chief pleads guilty in civil rights violation case

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A former northeastern Pennsylvania police chief has pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation in what authorities said were threats to retaliate against a social media critic by filing unfounded criminal charges. Brian Buglio, former police chief in West Hazleton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of deprivation of civil rights. Federal prosecutors said the 45-year-old Lattimer Mines resident made the threat against a borough resident whose February 2020 Facebook posts were critical of Buglio and his police department. Defense attorney Fortunato Perri, Jr. told reporters outside the courtroom that his client had accepted responsibility and was “extremely remorseful for his conduct.”