Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is recovering from four gunshot wounds. Bullets that hit a vehicle he was riding in caused scary but superficial injuries. Twyman does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from the exit wounds to his arm, shoulder, buttocks and leg, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Vikings also confirmed the shooting after being in contact with Twyman and family members. Twyman was selected in the sixth round out of Pittsburgh in the NFL draft two months ago. The incident occurred in his native Washington, D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers face an uncertain future after an early exit in the playoffs. The Sixers won 49 games and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but Philly still lost in the second round for the third time in the last four seasons. All-Star guard Ben Simmons could be on the trading block after a miserable postseason. He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the playoffs and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench. Center Joel Embiid tried to carry the team but was hindered by a knee injury.

UNDATED (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because he felt representation and visibility were important. Nassib also said in his short video message that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth.

ATLANTA (AP) — John Collins is set to play a key role for the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks need Collins’ size and athleticism in the difficult matchup against Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In a physical matchup with Philadelphia, in which it seemed the 76ers tried to bully Collins and the Hawks, he helped posted three double-doubles in the last four games of the conference semifinal series. Collins had 14 points, 16 rebounds, Atlanta’s only blocked shot and a steal in the 103-96 Game 7. An Eastern Conference title and a shot at an NBA championship aren’t the only things in play for Collins; he will be a restricted free agent this offseason.