How local dropout became world’s best-known woman

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — When Nellie Bly completed her globe-circling journey in 1890, the New York World hailed the intrepid journalist as “the best-known and most widely talked-of young woman on earth today.” But had she not dropped out of Indiana Normal School a decade before, no one would have ever heard of her. The woman born Elizabeth Cochran in Armstrong County, who pioneered undercover investigative journalism under her nom de plume, might well have spent her years toiling in virtual anonymity, perhaps in a rural schoolhouse, had she received her teaching certificate from INS, the forerunner of IUP.