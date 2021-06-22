Jill Biden touts vaccine in poorly inoculated Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is encouraging people in one of the least-vaccinated states to roll up their sleeves and get immunized against the coronavirus. Biden told residents of Mississippi during a visit Tuesday that her husband’s administration cares about them. During the stop, she visited a clinic at Jackson State University, one of the largest historically Black universities in the country. Mississippi and Tennessee have consistently ranked among the U.S. states with the fewest number of residents vaccinated against COVID-19, along with Alabama. According to the state Department of Public Health, about 30% of Mississippi’s total population is fully vaccinated.