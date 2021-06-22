Nissan CEO promises turnaround for disgruntled shareholders

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida has pleaded for patience from disgruntled shareholders and promised a turnaround at the Japanese automaker. Nissan is projecting a third year of losses as it struggles to distance itself from a scandal over its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn. Attendance was limited at the meeting, which was also relayed online due to pandemic precautions. One shareholder demanded a detailed disclosure of Ghosn’s alleged wrongdoing, saying questions about governance remained unanswered. The reappointment of the company’s 12 directors was approved at the end of the two-hour meeting. Uchida asked shareholders to give Nissan more time to prove itself.