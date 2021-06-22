Palestinians, settlers clash in tense Jerusalem neighborhood

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians and Jewish settlers have hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the runup to last month’s 11-day Gaza war. They pose a test for Israel’s new governing coalition, which includes three pro-settler parties but is hoping to sideline the Palestinian issue to avoid internal divisions. Israeli police said on Tuesday they arrested four suspects in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood overnight. It was unclear who started the brawl. The Red Crescent emergency service says it treated 20 Palestinians, including two wounded by rubber-coated bullets.