Pirates rally for 6-3 win over skidding White Sox

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings. But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet, who was charged with four runs without getting an out. Gonzalez’s hit put Pittsburgh ahead 5-3 and helped extend Chicago’s losing streak to five games, the longest of the season for the AL Central leaders. Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.