Serbian Roma girl band sings for women’s empowerment

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A female Roma, or Gypsy, band in Serbia has used music to preach women’s empowerment within their community. Formed in 2014, “Pretty Loud” symbolically seeks to give a louder voice to Roma girls, encourage education and steer them away from the widespread custom of early marriage. Their songs are about “women chained” in abuse or teenage brides being forced into marriage by their fathers. But they tell women to seek love, fight back and stand up for their right to be equal. The band has gained international attention, performing last year at the Women of the Year Festival in London.