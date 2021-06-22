Surge in airport travel results in 80% flight capacity

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG)-- For the first time since 2019, nearly two million passengers are flying per day nationwide.

At the Greater Binghamton Airport, flights are following the current nationwide trend with flights reaching 80% capacity.

The 4th of July Holiday is right around the corner and Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner said local air travel is expected to surge.

"It's generally a busy holiday for us regardless, so we expect our flights to be full," Heefner said. "We expect the flights that we do have to be on time and help people get to where they need to go."

As a result of the recent rebound in air travel, Heefner said the airport is working diligently alongside Delta Airlines to get a second and third flight back into their daily schedule.

For those planning on traveling at the airport during the 4th of July Holiday airports are continuing to follow federal guidance requiring masks and proper social distancing.