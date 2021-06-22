U.S. Education Dept. approves state accountability, report card waiver for 2020-21

(WBNG) -- The United States Department of Education (USDE) approved the New York State Education Department's (NYSED) Accountability and Report Card Waiver for the 2020-21 school year.

The waiver addressed the "unique circumstances" brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department of Education said.

In the waiver, NYSED said it was concerned by the "disparities across the State in learning modality and device/internet connectivity access." They said these disparities affect the department's ability to accurately judge individuals and overall school district performances.

The waiver was requested in February 2021.

The full details of the waiver are posted: