UK pushes on with talks to join Pacific trade partnership

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. has launched negotiations to join a trade partnership in and around the Pacific Ocean, as it explores new opportunities around the world following its departure from the European Union. The British government said Tuesday that negotiating teams will be working over the coming months to join the 11-country Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which is home to around half a billion people. It said CPTPP countries accounted for around 110 billion pounds worth of U.K. trade in 2019. Though substantial, the amount is around six times less than the business the U.K. conducts with the EU.