Veteran lawmaker to lead N. Ireland’s DUP after turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party has named veteran lawmaker Jeffrey Donaldson its new leader. The choice comes just weeks after Donaldson narrowly lost an election to lead the senior partner in Northern Ireland’s government. The party said that when nominations closed at noon Tuesday no one had come forward to challenge Donaldson, the sole candidate to replace Edwin Poots. Party chairman Maurice Morrow said the choice of Donaldson would be ratified by the DUP’s central executive committee on Saturday. Poots was chosen over Donaldson in a party contest in May, but resigned last week after colleagues revolted over a deal to appoint new leaders to the Protestant-Catholic power-sharing administration in Belfast.