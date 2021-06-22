Who’s on the ballot for Broome County Family Court Judge?

(WBNG) -- In Broome County, one of the races on the ballot is Family Court Judge. This position oversees family-related matters in court.

Listed below are the candidates in the running for Family Court Judge and some information about them. All of the candidates running are democrats.

Joshua S. Shapiro -- Shapiro has served as a prosecutor for 11 years. Currently, he is the Court Attorney-Referee for the 6th Judicial District and Special Counsel to Administrative Judge Eugene Faughnan.

Sandy Monachino -- Monachino has worked in law since 1985. In 2014, Monachino joined the Broome County Family Cout as a Support Magistrate.

Tim Thayne -- Thayne has 16 years of experience in law. Currently, he works as a Senior Assistant District Attorney at the Broome County District Attorney's Office.

Pete Charnetsky -- Charnetsky graduated with a degree in law in 1984. He spent 10 years as Broome Family Court Judge and nine years as the Acting Supreme Court Justice of the New York State Office of Court Administration.

Mara Grace -- Grace has 20 years of experience in public service. Currently, Grace is the Principal Court Attorney for the Tioga Family Court Judge.

Shapiro, Monachiro, Thayne, and Grace are also running under the Working Families Party.

To find out where your polling location is, click here. Polls in New York State close at 9 p.m.