Border Patrol chief who supported Trump’s wall is forced out

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — The chief of the Border Patrol says he has been forced out after less than two years in a position that lies in the crosshairs of polarizing political debate. An official says Rodney Scott told top agency officials during a call Wednesday that he had 60 days to decide whether to be reassigned or retire. Scott wrote to agents that he will be reassigned. The career agent was appointed chief in January 2020 and enthusiastically embraced then-President Donald Trump’s policies, particularly on building a border wall. President Joe Biden has canceled wall construction. The Department of Homeland Security didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.