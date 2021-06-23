Skip to Content

Calls grow to evacuate Afghans to Guam as US troops leave

SAN DIEGO (AP) — With American troops withdrawing from Afghanistan, pressure is mounting for the Biden administration to evacuate Afghans who supported U.S. military operations during two decades of war. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging the White House to transport Afghans who worked as translators or otherwise helped U.S. military operations to a safe zone such as Guam, which was used to process refugees after the Vietnam War. So far, the administration has not committed to the idea. It’s focused on expanding a special visa program for Afghans who helped U.S. operations. Many say any congressional action will come too late and be insufficient.

