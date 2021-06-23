Election bill defeat revives fight over Senate rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The filibuster is here to stay, for now, and that’s posing a challenge to President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress. In the evenly split 50-50 Senate they are finding it hard to reach the 60 votes needed to advance most legislation. The downfall of an elections bill this week showcased the limits of their hold on power. The failure of the bill is reviving calls to do away with the filibuster, the decades-old rule that requires the 60 votes. But unifying the 50 senators in the Democratic caucus around a filibuster change will be difficult.