House panel pushes legislation targeting Big Tech’s power

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel is pushing ahead with ambitious legislation that could curb the market power of Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple and force them to sever their dominant platforms from their other lines of business. Conservative Republican lawmakers haggled over language and pushed concerns of perceived anti-conservative bias but couldn’t halt the bipartisan momentum behind the package on Wednesday. Work on the massive bipartisan legislation stretched into the night. The session pushed beyond the 12-hour mark as debate ensued over a complex bill that would require online platforms to allow users to communicate directly with users on rival services.