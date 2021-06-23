Generous donation to Endicott Fire Department allows for new protective equipment

ENDICOTT (WBNG)-- On June 17, the Endicott Fire Department accepted a generous donation from the Children's Home of Wyoming Conference.

The fire department purchased new cancer particulate blocking hoods with this donation.

Lieutenant Dave Abell said the new blocking hoods will enhance the firefighter's protective ensemble from synthetic building materials reducing the risk of contracting all types of cancer.

"The building materials that are in modern day homes are filled with carcinogens," Abell said. "The chemicals they give off can get absorbed by the skin and these hoods will protect us from that."