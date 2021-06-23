Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2. Scherzer looked sharp in his return after missing a start due to a groin injury, striking out eight in five innings. Girardi apparently didn’t like what he saw. In the fourth, soon after a high and tight pitch, Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer as part of MLB’s crackdown on grip enhancers. When approached by crew chief Alfonso Marquez for a third time, Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the ground and unbuckled his belt. After the fifth, Girardi yelled at Scherzer and was ejected.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Erik Gonzalez’s two-run single highlighted a four-run rally in the seventh inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Chicago White Sox 6-3. A three-run homer by pinch-hitter Yasmani Grandal in the top of the seventh put the White Sox ahead 3-2 after they were held scoreless on two hits through six innings. But the Pirates answered in the bottom half against rookie reliever Garrett Crochet, who was charged with four runs without getting an out. Gonzalez’s hit put Pittsburgh ahead 5-3 and helped extend Chicago’s losing streak to five games, the longest of the season for the AL Central leaders. Adam Frazier homered for the Pirates, and Bryan Reynolds had two hits and two RBIs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jefferson University coach Herb Magee is ready to return for another season on the bench. He has 1,123 victories at the Division II school. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is the only college basketball coach in all divisions with more wins at 1,170. Magee turned 80 this week. Jimmy Reilly is Magee’s long-time assistant coach and he has already been approved as the program’s successor but there’s no timeline on when he will retire. Magee ended his playing career at Philadelphia Textile as the school’s career leading scorer with 2,235 points.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman is recovering from four gunshot wounds. Bullets that hit a vehicle he was riding in caused scary but superficial injuries. Twyman does not need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery from the exit wounds to his arm, shoulder, buttocks and leg, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The Vikings also confirmed the shooting after being in contact with Twyman and family members. Twyman was selected in the sixth round out of Pittsburgh in the NFL draft two months ago. The incident occurred in his native Washington, D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers face an uncertain future after an early exit in the playoffs. The Sixers won 49 games and earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but Philly still lost in the second round for the third time in the last four seasons. All-Star guard Ben Simmons could be on the trading block after a miserable postseason. He shot 34% from the free-throw line in the playoffs and was reluctant to attempt a shot from anywhere on the floor late in games. That led to him spending critical minutes on the bench. Center Joel Embiid tried to carry the team but was hindered by a knee injury.