Listed here: BOCES summer meal program pickup sites

(WBNG) -- Families can continue to receive free meals during the summer months through the Broome-Tioga BOCES summer meals program.

Locations where families can pick up meals are noted in the flyer posted below. Families can pick up meals at any location that is convenient to them.

The meals are for children ages 18-years-old or younger.

BOCES said some sites will be open only two days a week and will provide seven days of breakfast and lunch meals.