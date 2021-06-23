Nine pardoned pro-independence Catalan leaders to walk free

MADRID (AP) — Nine separatists pardoned by the Spanish government are expected to leave the prisons where they were serving lengthy terms for organizing a bid for an independent northeastern Catalonia region nearly four years ago. Spain’s official gazette published earlier in the day the government decree pardoning them. Despite polls showing that much of Spain’s public is against the pardons, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has defended that they are popular in Catalonia and that freeing the separatists will be a fresh start for relations between central and regional authorities. The political division was on display Wednesday during a government control session at the nation’s parliament.