Pedestrian bridge collapses over DC highway, injuring 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pedestrian bridge has collapsed over a highway in Washington, D.C., sending five people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was expected to be snarled for hours following the Wednesday afternoon collapse along Interstate 295 in Northeast Washington. The deputy mayor for public safety and justice says investigators believe a truck struck the bridge, causing it to come loose and collapse. Several other vehicles were also involved in the collapse. Mayor Muriel Bowser initially said Wednesday that there were no recent reports of structural concerns about the bridge, but the deputy mayor later said the bridge was rated as being in poor condition in an inspection report issued last month.