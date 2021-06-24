Algeria moves toward new gov’t after parliament elections

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerrad has offered his resignation following June 12 parliamentary elections, but was mandated to stay in office until a new government is formed. During a meeting Thursday, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune asked him to keep handling affairs until the new government is in place, a task that must be completed within 30 days. The election saw the North African nation’s oldest party — the National Liberation Front, thought to have been out of favor with the electorate — win the most seats. A boycott called by Hirak pro-democracy protesters and traditional opposition parties contributed to a record low turnout.