Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for a month

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30. The CDC said Thursday that “this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.” The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”