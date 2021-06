BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- 511NY reports that a crash and disabled vehicle on Route 17 westbound has slowed traffic Thursday afternoon.

According to 511NY, the crash is near Exit 72 toward Binghamton and two of three lanes are blocked.

Emergency crews and the New York State Department of Transportation are at the scene.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News there are no injuries involved in the crash.