Donovan McNabb says Black QBs have always faced doubt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Donovan McNabb hopes other Black quarterbacks don’t switch positions when they’re encouraged to do so because of their athleticism. Staying at quarterback worked out well for McNabb, who made six Pro Bowls after being drafted No. 2 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999 and led the team to five NFC championship games in 11 seasons. His career may have turned out different if he didn’t go to Syracuse. McNabb never considered another position because he only played quarterback. He turned down schools that wanted him to play running back or wide receiver.