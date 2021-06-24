Endicott Rotary Club celebrates 100 years with a special surprise

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Rotary Club celebrated its 100th anniversary Thursday and presented a special gift in order to commemorate it.

In addition to the anniversary, Rotarians honored the purchase of a Wurlitzer Band Organ for the West Endicott Park carousel.

The organ itself was built in 1926, making it 95 years old.

Organ Enthusiast and Rotary Club member Jim Leonard said that while the organ is very old, it still has a lot of music left to play.

"This Carousel was built in 1929 and this was built in 1926. So, it's 95 years old, and she still plays. She's a little tired but she still works well," he said.

Leonard added although it took them almost 30 tries to find an organ, they are more than happy with what they ended up getting.

"We love it, the kids love it, but also the older kids love it," he said with a smile.