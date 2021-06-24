Ethiopia confirms Tigray airstrike, says fighters targeted

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia’s military has confirmed it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace in the country’s Tigray region. Health workers say the strike killed dozens of civilians, but the military insisted that only combatants were targeted. An Ethiopian spokesman told journalists that fighters supporting the Tigray region’s former leaders had assembled to celebrate Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday when the airstrike occurred. But health workers say the airstrike in the village of Togoga killed at least 51 people, including children. The United States and the European Union have condemned the airstrike that left a 1-year-old baby and others screaming in pain.