Gibraltar votes on whether to ease its strict abortion law

GIBRALTAR (AP) — Gibraltar is holding a referendum on whether to introduce exceptions to the British territory’s ban on abortion. Abortion is illegal in Gibraltar, unless it is needed to save the mother’s life. Abortion is legally classified as “child destruction” and is punishable by up to life in prison. It is one of Europe’s most restrictive laws on pregnancy termination. Gibraltar’s just over 23,000 registered voters are being asked whether they agree with a 2019 decision by parliament to allow exemptions on health grounds to the abortion law. Results were not expected before midnight. Gibraltar is a speck of British land on Spain’s southern tip.