Indonesian cleric gets 4 years for concealing COVID-19 test

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An influential firebrand cleric in Indonesia has been sentenced to another four years in prison for concealing is coronavirus test result. The East Jakarta District Court was under heavy police and military guard when it ruled that Rizieq Shihab had lied about his health, which made contact tracing more difficult. Shihab has faced a series of trials since returning from exile last November. He has called for a “moral revolution,” fueling tensions with the government. He said during the trial he worried his illness would be politicized. Authorities blocked streets leading to the court as thousands of Shihab’s supporters tried to rally to demand his release. Police fired tear gas and water cannons.