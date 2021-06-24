New state bill protects bees

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo visited a Johnson City beehive to commemorate the passing of her new bill.

"The Apiary" is owned by Johnson City beekeeper and member of the Southern Tier Beekeepers Association, Bob Talkiewicz. He manages hives of around 20,000 bees.

Lupardo says the bill, which was passed earlier in June, supports the health of honeybees and protects pollinators from risk of disease by strengthening the state's current plan.

"We've been trying to do this for a number of years, but we finally came to an agreement," Lupardo said. "The short story is there is going to be a bee registry... so we can know where the beehives are, in case we need to notify those beekeepers of danger, or concerns or other opportunities."