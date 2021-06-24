EU members bordering Russia reject plan to meet with Putin

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries bordering Russia have rejected a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with President Vladimir Putin. Lithuania’s president likens the idea to trying to talk a bear out of stealing honey. He says: “We have to deal with Russia, but being very cautious about the real intentions of Putin’s regime.” The issue was on the agenda of an EU summit. The 27-nation bloc is deeply divided in its approach to Moscow. Russia is the EU’s biggest natural gas supplier, and plays a key role in several international conflicts and strategic issues. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says sanctions are not enough, and that the EU should engage Putin directly. But for now, the Franco-German plan is dead.