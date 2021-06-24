State Police identify suspect in shooting of trooper

(WBNG) -- New York State Police identified the suspect in an investigation into the shooting of a trooper Wednesday night in the Village of Deposit.

In a news release, State Police said 44-year-old Scott A. Mawhiny of Deposit was arraigned on attempted murder in the first degree, a felony. He was remanded to the Broome County Jail on no bail.

Authorities said Trooper Ryan Thorp was shot in the arm. They said he was taken to Wilson Medical Center and underwent surgery.

Thursday morning, State Police said Trooper Thorp was in stable condition. He has been a member of New York State Police for three years.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.