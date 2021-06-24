Testimony: Photos ruined father-son bond before boy’s death

DENVER (AP) — The older son of a father on trial for his other son’s murder in Colorado has testified in court. The Denver Post reported that Cory Redwine said Wednesday that compromising photos of their father, Mark Redwine, were discovered that damaged the relationship with his brother, Dylan Redwine. The photos showed the father dressed in women’s underwear, wearing a diaper and eating feces. Mark Redwine is on trial in the killing of his son. Dylan Redwine disappeared in November 2012 near Durango during a court-ordered visit with his father. The father told investigators he left his son home alone so he could run errands and returned to find him missing.