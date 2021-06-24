Testosterone rule keeps transgender runner out of trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Transgender runner CeCe Telfer will not be allowed to compete in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at U.S. Olympic trials because Telfer has not met the conditions World Athletics established in its eligibility regulations for certain women’s events. Telfer competed for the men’s team at Division II Franklin Pierce, but took time off, then came back to compete for the women’s team. In 2019, Telfer won the NCAA title. Telfer was entered in this week’s trials, but World Athletics put out new guidelines in 2019 that closed off international women’s events of between 400 meters and a mile to athletes whose testosterone levels were at 5 nonomoles per liter or more.