Turkish, US officials discuss Afghan airport security plans

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish and U.S. military officials are meeting in Turkey to discuss plans for Turkish troops to continue securing Kabul’s airport after the withdrawal of U.S. and other NATO troops from Afghanistan. Thursday’s talks follow Turkey’s offer to protect and run the Hamid Karzai International airport, the main gateway into Afghanistan, after the alliance pulls out of the country. Turkey, which has around 500 non-combat troops in Afghanistan, is however, seeking U.S. and other allies’ support for the mission. Turkey’s president said last week that Ankara was looking for “diplomatic, logistic and financial assistance” from the United States and also wanted Pakistan and Hungary to be involved in the mission.