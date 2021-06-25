150 death-row inmates start hunger strike in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Prison officials say about 150 death-row inmates in Sri Lanka have begun a hunger strike to demand their sentences be commuted to life in prison. Their protest comes a day after President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa pardoned a former lawmaker who had been condemned for an election-related killing. The lawmaker’s surprise release has drawn widespread criticism, including from the U.N. human rights office and the U.S. ambassador in Sri Lanka. They say it weakens the rule of law in Sri Lanka. Prison officials were discussing the protest with the Justice Ministry and other government officials.