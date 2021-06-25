Stocks move higher, S&P 500 headed for best week since April

Stocks were mostly higher Friday, keeping the market on track for its biggest weekly gain since April. The S&P 500 index was up 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite was unchanged. All three indexes are up 2% or more this week alone. The Dow’s gains were being driven by a surge in Nike, which reported blowout earnings late Thursday and gave investors a strong outlook for the year. Nike jumped 14%. FedEx fell 4% after the company announced it would increase its spending to reduce delivery delays across its network.